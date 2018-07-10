Trump's Ex-Adviser Flynn Arrives in Court for Sentencing - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrived at the US District Court for the District of Columbia for a procedural hearing about his sentencing, according to the CNN.

Flynn returned to the court after seven months since he pleaded guilty to providing wrongful information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), CNN reported.

The former National Security Adviser agreed to cooperate with the FBI in the investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Previously, Flynn misinformed federal investigators about his contacts with former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during the transition period of President Donald Trump assuming office. Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the US election, with the Kremlin and Trump both rejecting the accusations of collusion.