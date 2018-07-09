Register
    Police launch search for Milwaukee man who attacked waitress at George Webb restaurant

    WATCH: US Man Punches Waitress, Runs Off After Co-Worker Pulls Out Gun

    © Screenshot/Today's TMJ4
    Wisconsin's Milwaukee Police Department issued a search this week for a man who walked into the kitchen of a local restaurant and punched a waitress because he was upset about the service he'd been given.

    Surveillance footage of the incident shows an unidentified man slowly walking up to two women inside the kitchen area of a George Webb restaurant before suddenly punching one. Within seconds, the victim's co-worker pulls out a gun in self-defense. After taking note of the weapon, the man continues to yell at the woman holding the gun as he makes his way toward the exit.

    ​The recording was made public by Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan on Friday, a week after the June 29 incident took place.

    "One can only imagine what might have occurred if that employee had not pulled out her weapon," Donovan said in a Facebook post, noting that the woman had a concealed carry permit.

    "Sadly, I'm told the co-worker quit her job shortly after the incident. And can you really blame her for quitting? This is just sickening and I am tired of this crap happening in my district and in too many other neighborhoods across Milwaukee," he added.

    The victim was taken to the hospital afterward and treated for a concussion.

    In response to the attack, George Webb released a statement indicating that the company will be working with the injured employee, store manager and the franchise owner.

    "The safety and security of our employees and patrons is our top priority," a statement sent to local Milwaukee station TMJ4 reads. " We are working with our team and local law enforcement to assess current security measures and determine next steps."

    According to the station, local police know who the suspect is and are currently trying to track him down. The man is suspected of being a drug dealer.

