US Movie Mogul Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty, Freed on $1Mln Bail - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to new charges of predatory sexual assault and was released on a $1 million bail, ABC News reported on Friday.

Weinstein could face life in prison on two counts of predatory assault after a third woman filed accusations against him, ABC News said after the trial.

The defendant claimed in court that the sexual encounters he had with a third accuser were consensual.

Harvey Weinstein just walked into court handcuffed. Here to be arraigned on additional sexual assault charges, stemming from an incident against a third woman in 2006. This is in addition to previous charges, from incidents two other women say happened in 2013 and 2004. — Sonia Moghe (@soniamoghe) July 9, 2018

​Dozens of women, including Hollywood actresses, claimed that Weinstein raped or otherwise forced them to have sex with him. Most of the allegations date as far back as 1980. The accusers said they have not come forward earlier because of feeling ashamed and threatened to have their careers destroyed.

Published on Jul 9, 2018

Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To Accusations Involving Third Woman, Released On Bail..Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was released on bail.https://t.co/zFulA5VtBe — Maria Battles (@maria_battles) July 9, 2018

​On Friday, Weinstein left the court, but was ordered to wear a monitoring device and will appear before the judge next week.