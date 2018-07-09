Register
    Harvey Weinstein attends The Weinstein Company and Lexus Present Lexus Short Films at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013, in Los Angeles

    US Movie Mogul Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty, Freed on $1Mln Bail - Reports

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello/Invision
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to new charges of predatory sexual assault and was released on a $1 million bail, ABC News reported on Friday.

    Weinstein could face life in prison on two counts of predatory assault after a third woman filed accusations against him, ABC News said after the trial.

    The defendant claimed in court that the sexual encounters he had with a third accuser were consensual.

    ​Dozens of women, including Hollywood actresses, claimed that Weinstein raped or otherwise forced them to have sex with him. Most of the allegations date as far back as 1980. The accusers said they have not come forward earlier because of feeling ashamed and threatened to have their careers destroyed.

    ​On Friday, Weinstein left the court, but was ordered to wear a monitoring device and will appear before the judge next week.

    Tags:
    charges, sexual misconduct, sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein
