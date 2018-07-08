Register
08 July 2018
    Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016

    US Migrant Families Policy Turns 'American Dream Into Nightmare' - Congressman

    © AFP 2018 / Guillermo Arias
    US
    210

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - The American Dream has turned into an American nightmare as a result of the United States’ zero-tolerance migration policy and the practice of immigrant family separation at the border, Filemon Vela, US Congressman for the 34th District of Texas, said.

    "Thousands of children remain to be reunited. The world is watching the United States as some parents are deported to their home countries while their children are kept away. Some children are sent to the east coast while their parents are detained on the other side of the country," Vela said at the opening of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's annual session in Berlin.

    Vela called US government's policy "appalling," stressing that as many as 3,000 children had been separated from their parents, with the country's authorities having no plan for their reunion.

    READ MORE: Dozens of Migrant Children Remain Separated from Parents at US-Mexico Border

    He recalled that a federal judge earlier in June had ruled to stop this "disgraceful policy" and expressed hope that the administration would fully comply with the order.

    "What those children are experiencing is incomprehensible, unacceptable, and in blatant disregard to the values of the United States… Today for thousands of parents and children, the American dream has turned into an American nightmare," Filemon Vela noted.

    Central American migrants ride the train called The Beast in their attemp to reach the border between Mexico and the United States on September 1, 2014 in Arriaga, Chiapas state, Mexico.
    © AFP 2018 / Yuri Cortez
    US Court Orders Reunification of Migrant Parents With Children - Reports
    On June 20, Trump signed an executive order to prevent the separation of children from parents who are apprehended by US authorities for illegal border crossings.

    The US President Donald Trump administration has come under intense criticism for its "zero-tolerance" immigration policy after recent images from a detention center in Texas showed children locked up in cages.

    As a result of the policy, nearly 2,000 immigrant children were forcibly separated from their parents between April 19 and May 31 following arrests in connection with illegal entry into the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

