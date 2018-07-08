Ex-UCLA Star, NBA Player Dead in Violent Standoff With US Police - Reports

US basketball star Tyler Honeycutt, 27, out of the University of California at Los Angeles and who played two seasons for the Sacramento Kings as well as three years performing spectacular games with Russian basketball club Khimki, was found dead Saturday after entering into a shootout with Los Angeles police, US media reported.

Honeycutt had barricaded himself inside a home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood and allegedly shot himself, The Los Angeles Times, reported citing former high school coach Bort Escoto.

"He was a great kid to be around. But he was having some problems," Escoto was quoted by The Los Angeles Times. "From what I know, he shot himself."

The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening when police officers responded to a call of a "man with a gun,", ABC7 reported. Honeycutt's mother had called police to say her son was acting "erratically."

A standoff involving sporadic gunfire lasted until the early hours of Saturday morning and reportedly ended before 4 a.m. local time, when police entered the home and the found the former NBA forward dead.

Escoto told reporters that Honeycutt had been pursuing his professional basketball career in Russia, but was reported to have had some difficulties adjusting to life in the country.

Tyler Honeycutt won a EuroCup championship in 2015 and a BSL Dunk Championship last year. Here's a 2012 clip of him in the NBA, dunking on Michael Beasley. pic.twitter.com/zCeGvJWOUC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) 7 июля 2018 г.

Honeycutt played for UCLA from 2009 to 2011. He was a second-round pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2011 NBA draft. Three years later he joined Russian BC Khimki club playing two seasons in a row in 2014-2016, following that up with a one-year of contract with the Turkish BC Anadolu Efes and then returning to BC Khimki.

Euroleague along his former teammates, NBA representatives and fans expressed deep condolences.

The Euroleague Basketball family expresses its sadness on the untimely passing of Tyler Honeycutt and offers condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches and many fans. May he rest in peace. — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 7 июля 2018 г.

Tyler Honeycutt passed away…



Player's agent, mr. Aaron Mintz, confirmed the death of Honeycutt@Khimkibasket expresses its deepest condolences to Tyler's family and friends



Rest in peace, Tyler… pic.twitter.com/y0SELMlgNN — BC Khimki (@Khimkibasket) 7 июля 2018 г.

BC Crvena zvezda mts expesses deep condolences to Tyler Honeycutt's family, friends and all dear ones, and @Khimkibasket for their loss. Rest in peace, Tyler! pic.twitter.com/w3wnU4Fnxe — KK Crvena zvezda (@kkcrvenazvezda) 7 июля 2018 г.

I am shocked and very saddened to hear of our recent loss of Tyler Honeycutt. Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will never forget you brother…. RIP Ty 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/urHY2JdTgy — Dogus Balbay (@Dogusbalbay) 7 июля 2018 г.

hurt by the news, glad no one else was injured, but ultimately sad to say, rest in peace to my basketball brother tyler honeycutt… pic.twitter.com/5jmXT472gB — Solomon Hill (@solohill) 7 июля 2018 г.

