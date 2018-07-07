Trump's Lawyer Sets New Conditions for Russigate Interview – Reports

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer has outlined new conditions for the US president’s interview with special counsel Robert Mueller probing Russia meddling claims, media reported.

Rudolph Giuliani, his lead lawyer, said the Justice Department’s investigator would have to prove that Trump had committed a crime, the New York Times said.

© Flickr / Microsiervos Geek Crew Mueller's Team Probes Encrypted Phone Messages of Russiagate Witnesses - Reports

Mueller will also need to present evidence that Trump’s testimony is essential to the inquiry into alleged electoral collusion with Russia and only the president can provide him with this information.

The newspaper said the lawyer had admitted that the special counsel was unlikely to agree to these conditions. He can subpoena Trump instead, starting a prolonged litigation with the president.

Mueller is investigating allegations that Russia helped the Trump campaign in 2016. Moscow has dismissed these claims, while Trump has repeatedly denounced Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt."