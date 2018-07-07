Trump's Lawyer Sets New Conditions for Russigate Interview – Reports

Rudolph Giuliani, his lead lawyer, said the Justice Department’s investigator would have to prove that Trump had committed a crime, the New York Times said.
The newspaper said the lawyer had admitted that the special counsel was unlikely to agree to these conditions. He can subpoena Trump instead, starting a prolonged litigation with the president.
Mueller is investigating allegations that Russia helped the Trump campaign in 2016. Moscow has dismissed these claims, while Trump has repeatedly denounced Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt."
