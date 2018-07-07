Manafort Asks Court to Move Trial Venue to Roanoke, Virginia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort requested a change of venue from the eastern district of Alexandra, Virginia in order to get a less biased jury, a court document revealed.

"Defendant Paul J. Manafort, Jr. by and through counsel, moves this Court for a change of venue and for other relief relating to jury selection," the court document said on Friday. "Mr. Manafort makes his motion based upon his Sixth Amendment right to trial by an impartial jury and pursuant to Rule 21 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure."

© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid US Court Documents Reveal Conditions of Manafort's Confinement

Manafort is requesting his case be moved from Alexandria to Roanoke, Virginia, according to a memorandum of law filed supporting his motion. The memorandum points out that there is a bias against Manafort in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The memorandum highlights that voters in the Alexandria Division voted 2-to-1 in favor of the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In addition, the document says that the large media market in the Washington, DC metropolitan areas have provided unfavorable prejudicial publicity of Manafort.

Manafort is also requesting the court adopt the use of a jury questionnaire as approved previously by the Supreme Court in a previous trial and substantial increase in the number of jurors in the venue that will be summoned to Court for the trial, the memorandum said.

Manafort has been charged with money-laundering conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for work tied to the Ukrainian government.

© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Mueller Accuses Manafort of Attempting to Tamper With Witnesses - Reports

The Special Counsel is probing allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations that President Donald Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow to affect the outcome of the vote.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interference, calling the accusations absurd. Trump has also denied any collusion between himself and the Kremlin and has called Mueller's investigation a witch hunt.