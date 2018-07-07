Register
04:08 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, left, leaves his home in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Washington

    Manafort Asks Court to Move Trial Venue to Roanoke, Virginia

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort requested a change of venue from the eastern district of Alexandra, Virginia in order to get a less biased jury, a court document revealed.

    "Defendant Paul J. Manafort, Jr. by and through counsel, moves this Court for a change of venue and for other relief relating to jury selection," the court document said on Friday. "Mr. Manafort makes his motion based upon his Sixth Amendment right to trial by an impartial jury and pursuant to Rule 21 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure."

    Paul Manafort, exjefe de campaña de Donald Trump
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    US Court Documents Reveal Conditions of Manafort's Confinement
    Manafort is requesting his case be moved from Alexandria to Roanoke, Virginia, according to a memorandum of law filed supporting his motion. The memorandum points out that there is a bias against Manafort in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

    The memorandum highlights that voters in the Alexandria Division voted 2-to-1 in favor of the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In addition, the document says that the large media market in the Washington, DC metropolitan areas have provided unfavorable prejudicial publicity of Manafort.

    Manafort is also requesting the court adopt the use of a jury questionnaire as approved previously by the Supreme Court in a previous trial and substantial increase in the number of jurors in the venue that will be summoned to Court for the trial, the memorandum said.

    Manafort has been charged with money-laundering conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for work tied to the Ukrainian government.

    Paul Manafort, senior advisor to Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, exits following a meeting of Donald Trump's national finance team at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City, U.S. (File)
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Mueller Accuses Manafort of Attempting to Tamper With Witnesses - Reports
    The Special Counsel is probing allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations that President Donald Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow to affect the outcome of the vote.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interference, calling the accusations absurd. Trump has also denied any collusion between himself and the Kremlin and has called Mueller's investigation a witch hunt.

    Related:

    US Court Documents Reveal Conditions of Manafort's Confinement
    FBI Might Have Learned of Paul Manafort's Storage Locker from AP Reporters
    US Judge Denies Manafort's Motion to Dismiss Indictment in Virginia Case
    It's Not Middle School, Paul Manafort Sent to Jail, Pending Trial
    'Very Unfair': Trump on Court Ruling to Send Ex-Campaign Chief Manafort to Jail
    Tags:
    change, venue, court, Paul Manafort, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse