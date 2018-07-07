Register
07 July 2018
    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016

    Dozens of Migrant Children Remain Separated from Parents at US-Mexico Border

    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government is unable to find the parents of 38 migrant children under the age of five who were separated at the Mexico border as a result of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, US media reported.

    Last week, a US federal judge ordered the administration to reunite migrant children under the age of five with their parents by Tuesday.

    Government lawyers told US District Judge Dana Sabraw of the Southern District of California during a status hearing on Friday that Health and Human Services would only be able to reunify about half of the nearly 100 migrant children under the age of 5 by the court-ordered Tuesday deadline, NBC News reported on Friday.

    US - Mexican border
    © AFP 2018 / Sandy Huffaker
    No Borders, No Country!: Trump Tweets Amid Migration Row
    In addition, the government lawyers said that the parents of 19 migrant children have been deported and for another 19 migrant children, their parents have been released from custody, but they cannot be located.

    On Thursday, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that under 3,000 immigrant children may have been separated from their parents when the families were apprehended for illegally entering the United States. Azar said the court-ordered deadline was unrealistic and the children have not yet been reunited with their parents.

