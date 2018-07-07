Death Toll in Quebec's Killer Heat Wave Rises to 50 - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least 50 people died in Canada’s province of Quebec from conditions complicated by extreme heat, media reported on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois confirmed the number of persons who died from the heat, the Canadian Press reported. Local officials cautioned the hot weather will persist over the weekend and beyond despite the authorities lifting the heat warning.

People who were affected by the high temperatures had suffered from chronic illnesses and many of them lived alone, the report cited medical specialists as saying.

Canada’s environmental agency said Thursday the majority of deaths happened Montreal, but other areas affected by the heat wave include Chateauguay/La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil and Varennes, CBC reported. Quebec is experiencing the worst heat wave it has seen in decades and the risk of more deaths remains high.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday offered condolences to those bereaved. He warned that record temperatures were expected to continue. Canada’s emergency service reportedly said earlier it had received over 1,000 of calls a day since the heat began, an uptick of 30 percent from its busiest days.