07:37 GMT +306 July 2018
    El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin

    'I Am Totally Prepared': Trump Expects to Have a Good Meeting With Putin

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Speaking at a rally in Great Falls, Montana, US President Donald Trump said he expected to have a good meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin later this month and suggested that a "good relationship" might come out of it.

    Moreover, Trump emphasized he had been annoyed by media who kept asking if he were ready to face Putin.

    “Will I be prepared? I’m totally prepared. I have been preparing for this stuff my whole life!” the president said. “Trust me, we’ll do just fine… and I might even end up having a good relationship.”

    U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center left, talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jorge Silva/Pool Photo
    Trump Determined Now Is Time For Direct Talks Between Him and Putin - US Ambassador to Russia
    Trump is going to have a one-on-one meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16. He stressed that getting along with Russia, as well as with China and other countries was generally “a good thing.”

    On Thursday, a senior US administration official revealed agenda for the upcoming summit.

    "I am guessing that this whole category of strategic stability, which is kind of fancy bundling of various arms control features, will be prominent on the agenda and part of that will be Russia’s violations of the INF Treaty," the official said. "That will then play into what likely will be a discussion on New START."

    Wladimir Putin und Donald Trump bei ASEAN-Gipfel in Danang
    © AP Photo / Hau Dinh
    Globalists Are in Panic Mode Because of 'Putin-Trump Summit'
    Earlier in the day, US Envoy to Russia Jon Huntsman told reporters that Donald Trump believes that the upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin will help decrease tensions between the twonations.

    "The president [Trump] hopes the meeting will help reduce tensions and meet the constructive engagement that approves peace and security of our world," Huntsman said.

    The summint in Helsinki will be the first full-fledged meeting of the two leaders since Trump's taking office in January 2017.

