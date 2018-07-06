'I Am Totally Prepared': Trump Expects to Have a Good Meeting With Putin

Speaking at a rally in Great Falls, Montana, US President Donald Trump said he expected to have a good meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin later this month and suggested that a "good relationship" might come out of it.

Moreover, Trump emphasized he had been annoyed by media who kept asking if he were ready to face Putin.

“Will I be prepared? I’m totally prepared. I have been preparing for this stuff my whole life!” the president said. “Trust me, we’ll do just fine… and I might even end up having a good relationship.”

Trump is going to have a one-on-one meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16. He stressed that getting along with Russia, as well as with China and other countries was generally “a good thing.”

On Thursday, a senior US administration official revealed agenda for the upcoming summit.

"I am guessing that this whole category of strategic stability, which is kind of fancy bundling of various arms control features, will be prominent on the agenda and part of that will be Russia’s violations of the INF Treaty," the official said. "That will then play into what likely will be a discussion on New START."

Earlier in the day, US Envoy to Russia Jon Huntsman told reporters that Donald Trump believes that the upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin will help decrease tensions between the twonations.

"The president [Trump] hopes the meeting will help reduce tensions and meet the constructive engagement that approves peace and security of our world," Huntsman said.

The summint in Helsinki will be the first full-fledged meeting of the two leaders since Trump's taking office in January 2017.