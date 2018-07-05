Register
23:47 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Scott Pruitt Attorney General of Oklahoma arrives to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S

    US EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Resigns

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    US
    Get short URL
    130

    US President Donald Trump announced Thursday via Twitter that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned from his post.

    "I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency," Trump tweeted. "Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this."

    Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump EPA Chief’s ‘Transparency’ Reforms Prioritize Industry-Funded Science

    Trump added that Andrew Wheeler, EPA deputy administrator, will be taking up the reins. Wheeler was confirmed in his position by the Senate in April.

    Pruitt's resignation comes after two US members of Congress called for an investigation into his use of secret calendars to hide meetings with controversial figures, among them Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's third-highest-ranking official, who has been hit with sexual abuse charges. Pruitt also reportedly attended a dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, that was hosted by Joseph Craft, the chief executive of coal producer Alliance Resources Partners, Think Progress reported.

    According to the Huffington Post, if an investigation into the secret calendars was launched, it would be the 19th federal probe into the 50-year-old Kentucky native.

    The resignation also follows a local Washington, DC, woman's confrontation of Pruitt at a restaurant, during which she urged him to resign before his scandals pushed him out the door.

    Of other various scandals that brought Pruitt under a microscope, there was the time he was found to be using taxpayer money to the tune of at least $105,000 to fund his first-class travel arrangements. Another time included allegations that he used EPA staff members and his security detail for personal errands such as shopping and finding jobs for his wife, Marlyn, The Hill reported. The cost of Pruitt's unprecedented security detail itself was also under investigation, as it was found he'd racked up more than $3 million in security expenses in his first year, far more than previous EPA heads, AP reported in April. 

    Pruitt assumed his role as the 14th administrator of the environmental agency in February 2017.

    Related:

    Authorities Give ‘All Clear’ Signal on Suspicious Package Alert at EPA - Reports
    Trump EPA Chief’s ‘Transparency’ Reforms Prioritize Industry-Funded Science
    'An American Execution' and Trump's Destruction of the EPA
    EPA Chief Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Boosting Fuel Profits Ignoring Health Issue
    Watchdogs Urge EPA to Complete Coal Reuse Study
    Tags:
    resignation, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse