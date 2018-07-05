Falling Out: Trump's Lawyer Deletes His Boss From Twitter Bio

In a sign of Donald Trump and his embattled former personal lawyer drifting apart, Michael Cohen’s Twitter bio no longer contains any reference to the president.

Cohen’s move has sparked speculation that he may end his longtime allegiance to Trump and cooperate with the FBI.

In a surprise public change in his relationship status, Michael Cohen on Wednesday deleted a line in his Twitter biography identifying him as “personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

Instead, the New York-based lawyer, who is currently under criminal investigation on suspicion of bank fraud and campaign finance violations, now describes himself as just an “attorney.”

Cohen's move was not lost on Twitter users who responded with a flurry of tweets.

​

A narcissist always demands loyalty but you will never get it back. They will discard you like you’re trash, especially if you no longer fit within their narrative. — kd (@papp58) 4 июля 2018 г.

​

I hope it's a sign of things to come. Hope that a #Cohen flip is in the offing. — 🗽Steve🇺🇸 (@demoncrat_01) 4 июля 2018 г.

​

​A few days ago, Cohen, who has for years positioned himself as Trump’s primary defender and once famously vowed to “take a bullet” for his boss, told ABC that he was ready to cooperate with the FBI saying that “my wife, my daughter, and my son, and this country have my first loyalty.”

Michael Cohen is also being investigated for the $130,000 he gave former adult-film star Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election for her to keep mum about the sexual affair she allegedly had with Trump in 2006.