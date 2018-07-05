Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Says He Could Beat Trump in 2020 Election Standoff

As the scandal surrounding Donald Trump’s love affair with former porn actress Stormy Daniels shows no signs of abating, her lawyer wants to challenge Trump in the next presidential elections.

Michael Avenatti has said he may run for president, but only if Trump seeks reelection and there’s no other candidate capable of beating him.

On Wednesday, Avenatti placed the photograph of a cover of The New York Daily News showing Donald Trump as a clown with a cracked crown on his head on his Twitter page.

​I always liked the Daily News! Be clear — only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the “King.” Otherwise, this country and its principles will be in pieces and non-recognizable. #FightClub #Basta pic.twitter.com/X3sSR81daZ

— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) 4 июля 2018 г.

​“Only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the King. Otherwise, the country and its principles will be in pieces and not recognizable,” the lawyer wrote.

One Twitter user inquired if Avenatti planned to throw his hat into the ring in the 2020 presidential elections.

Avenatti did not rule out such a possibility, but added that he would do this only if Trump seeks a second term and there’s no other candidate with a real chance of winning.

“We can’t relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed,” he added.

“To those that claim that only a traditional politician with ‘experience’ can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016. He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced. If we go down the same path and are not smart, don't be surprised with the result,” Avenatti warned.

Michael Avenatti later told Newsweek that he hadn’t decided yet whether he was really going to run in 2020.

When asked if he thought he would be able to defeat Trump, Avenatti said he would "absolutely" beat him in the 2020 election and would "be his worst nightmare.”

Michael Avenatti rose to national prominence as the lawyer of ex-adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, who claims she had an affair Donald Trump before he became president.

Clifford has said she had sex with Trump in 2006, who was at the time already married to his third wife, Melania. Trump has denied the affair.

On January 12, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016, a month before the 2016 presidential election, to stop her discussing the affair she allegedly had with Trump.