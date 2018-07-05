WATCH: Heavy Flooding Hit Houston Streets, Russian Consulate Shuts

Russia’s consulate general in Houston in the US state of Texas was shut Wednesday and appointments were rescheduled due to the heavy flooding in the area.

"Due to flooding in Houston the Consulate is closed. Appointments for July 4 need to be rescheduled," the diplomatic mission warned on Twitter.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the rainy season caused street and structural flooding throughout the city. Independence Day festivities, except for fireworks, were reportedly cancelled over safety concerns.

That's a flood #cnnweather Публикация от Victor Adams (@adamsvictor777) 4 Июл 2018 в 8:34 PDT

According to CNN, hours of rainfall caused flooding in parts of Houston on Wednesday. Hobby Airport was also reportedly flooded. According to the US-based broadcaster, heavy rain will continue before becoming lighter on Thursday.

Houstonians smh Lol✨💩✨#cnnweather Публикация от Victor Adams (@adamsvictor777) 4 Июл 2018 в 8:48 PDT

Local residents reportedly recalled Hurricane Harvey that had hit this area last August, when an unprecedented 50 inches of rain fell on parts of Texas in over less than four days. Harvey caused disastrous flooding throughout the Houston area, claiming dozens of lives and causing billions of dollars in damage.

