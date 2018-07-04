American Land in Pacific Grows Bigger

The ongoing eruption of Mount Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been changing Hawaii's landscape, turning the tropical paradise into a living hell, with rivers of lava pouring into the ocean.

As the infamous Kilauea volcano keeps spewing lava for the third month in a row, Hawaii's Kapoho Bay has been completely filled with pasty lava oozing into the ocean, which has created 555 acres (some 2.25 square kilometers) of new land, the US Geological Survey tweeted on Tuesday.

Kīlauea Volcano's #LERZ status update: fissure 8 active; several overflows near Kapoho Crater; at the ocean entry, lava has created 555 acres of new land.

The ocean entry point is a hazardous area, scientists warn. "Venturing too close to an ocean entry on land or the ocean exposes you to flying debris from sudden explosive interaction between lava and water," the USGS noted.

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, is located on the Big Island of Hawaii. The latest eruption began in early May and has destroyed over 650 homes ever since.

More than 2,000 local residents have been evacuated since the volcano started spurting lava, marking one of the most dramatic volcanic eruptions in modern times.