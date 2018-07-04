Register
    US Allows China's ZTE to Resume Business Operations - Reports

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Chinese giant Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment Corporation (ZTE) received an authorization from the US Commerce Department to temporarily resume some of its business activities as lawmakers consider ending a seven-year ban on the manufacturer, US media reported.

    The authorization, which was issued by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, is valid from July 2 until August 1, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday.

    US Telecom Agency Suggests Denying China Mobile to Access US Market
    The temporary order permits ZTE to support existing networks and equipment under contracts signed on or before April 15, the day the Trump administration banned US firms from selling telecommunications equipment to ZTE over suspicions that it might have supplied equipment to Iran and North Korea.

    US security services had also expressed concerns that ZTE could use its devices for collecting information about US citizens and officials. ZTE called the decision unfair and vowed to protect its rights.

    Lawmakers are expected to resume negotiations on legislation that will attempt to balance concerns over ZTE’s potential security risk with efforts to allow the company to get back into business. ZTE is China’s second largest manufacturer of telecommunications gear.

