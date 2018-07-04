US Allows China's ZTE to Resume Business Operations - Reports

The authorization, which was issued by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, is valid from July 2 until August 1, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday.
US security services had also expressed concerns that ZTE could use its devices for collecting information about US citizens and officials. ZTE called the decision unfair and vowed to protect its rights.
Lawmakers are expected to resume negotiations on legislation that will attempt to balance concerns over ZTE’s potential security risk with efforts to allow the company to get back into business. ZTE is China’s second largest manufacturer of telecommunications gear.
