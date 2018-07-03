US Teen Pulls Gun on McDonald's Employee After Passenger Yells Racial Slur

A Tennessee teenager was arrested and charged this weekend after threatening a McDonald's employee with a gun after his change was accidentally dropped on the ground.

The incident, which took place on Saturday at the restaurant chain's South Perkins location in the Volunteer State, happened moments after the teen pulled up to the drive-thru window with his friends, local Memphis outlet WREG reported.

As the story goes, the manager tending to the group of teenagers dropped their change on the driveway, which led to one of the passengers riding in the 2007 Hummer HU3 to call him a racial slur.

In response to the teen's offensive remark, which has not been disclosed, the manager told the 15-year-old passenger not to call him the slur. Within minutes the 17-year-old driver responded by reaching for a gun and partially opening his door.

Taking note of the teen's move, the manager quickly hit the security alarm and locked the drive-thru window. When police arrived on the scene, all three teenagers inside the vehicle were still on the premises.

The driver was ultimately charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon once authorities discovered that the teen's firearm had been stolen in February. The two other teens were cited with a curfew violation.