06:09 GMT +303 July 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listen to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel as he speaks during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017

    Trump Slams NATO Allies Over Insufficient Defense Spending - Reports

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham, Pool
    US
    US President Donald Trump has sent letters to the leaders of some NATO states expressing Washington's discontent over the countries' non-compliance with their obligations to increase defense spending, local media reported.

    The letters to NATO allies, including Belgium, Canada, Germany and Norway, have been sent as early as last month, The New York Times newspaper reported on Monday.

    "As we discussed during your visit in April, there is growing frustration in the United States that some allies have not stepped up as promised…Continued German underspending on defense undermines the security of the alliance and provides validation for other allies that also do not plan to meet their military spending commitments, because others see you as a role model," Trump's letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in particular, said as quoted by the media outlet.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2017
    © REUTERS / Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung
    Prof Not Ruling Out That 'Fragmentation of EU & NATO is on the Horizon'
    Last week, Donald Trump reiterated that NATO allies should increase defense spending. Trump said the United States was paying "much more disproportionately to anyone else" in the alliance, which sets a spending target of 2 percent of a member state’s gross domestic product (GDP).

    In 2014, NATO allies pledged to end cuts to their defense spending, and gradually increase it toward the alliance's designated 2-percent GDP target within a decade.

    Trump has repeatedly called on NATO allies to respect this commitment, threatening, otherwise, to decrease Washington's participation in the programs aimed at ensuring the security of NATO member states.

     

