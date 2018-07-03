Register
01:03 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump (File)

    Melania Trump Raked in Up to $1M for Photos Licensed Only for ‘Positive Stories’

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The first lady of the United States has earned at least $100,000 in royalties for photos of her and her family, provided by Getty Images for positive coverage only.

    The US media and other companies indirectly paid Melania Trump between $100,000 and $1 million in royalties in 2017 for photos of her and other members of the Trump family made between 2010 and 2016, according to the latest financial disclosure by US President Donald Trump obtained by NBC News.

    The series of 187 photos was taken by Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux; all are available at Getty Images, albeit under the condition that they are used for stories that provide positive coverage only.

    ​This kind of licensing is common among celebrities, NBC notes, but very rare among first ladies.

    According to US laws, federal officials are only obliged to provide the range of their earnings without specific figures; therefore, it is impossible to tell precisely how much Melania got for the photos. However, the Hill speculates that the royalties could approach $1 million.

    First lady Melania Trump arrives to board a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Advocacy Group Mocks Melania’s Jacket, Launches ‘I Really Do Care’ T-Shirt (PHOTOS)
    What's more interesting is that many of the media outlets that used the photos, including, for example, Yahoo! News, Marie Claire, the Daily Mail — and NBC News themselves — were unaware that the photos were intended for positive coverage only. Some of them removed the images from their websites entirely after being contacted by NBC; some also said they were unaware that using these photos actually profits the first lady herself.

    "We were not aware of this specific arrangement with Getty nor was our editorial influenced by it. We have removed the image from Yahoo Lifestyle," Yahoo wrote in a statement following the incident.

    Curiously, Getty Images of Melania were not only used by media websites, they were also used for White House calendars in 2017 sold in gift shops. The publisher, Bent Publishing, confirmed they licensed Mahaux's photos for the calendars last year. This year, none of those photos were included.

    And during the 2016 presidential campaign, the Republican National Convention issued a guide book that was given to each delegate — and yes, they also had Mahaux's photos of then-candidate Donald Trump. Campaign finance records demonstrate that the money to pay for the guide came from political donations to the RNC, NBC reports.

    Related:

    Twitter Explodes as Melania Trump Makes Surprise Visit to Migrant Detention Camp
    Melania Trump Reportedly Alerted Secret Service Amid Threats to Her Son
    Netizens Bash Melania Trump's Alleged Criticism of US Immigration Policy
    US Host Lambasted For Attacking Ivanka, Melania Trump With 'Dead Inside' Remark
    Melania Trump Allegedly Plotted Against Porn Actress, 'Believes Her Husband'
    Twitter Heralds Melania Trump's Return to the Spotlight After "Rough Patch"
    Tags:
    income, photos, Getty Images, Fox News, Daily Mail, Yahoo, NBC News, Melania Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse