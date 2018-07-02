Register
00:02 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Washington.

    New Trump-Kim Meeting Rumored, Pompeo Leaving Soon for Third North Korea Visit

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    202

    The White House announced Monday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be leaving for North Korea on July 5, marking his third visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

    "To continue the ongoing and important work of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, Secretary Pompeo will be leaving for North Korea on July 5th to meet with the North Korean leader and his team," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at a Monday briefing.

    Pompeo previously visited North Korea in early April and then again for a second time in early May when he was returning to the US with three Americans who'd been held hostage in the country. The 54-year-old California native will also meet with both Japanese and South Korean officials from July 7 to 8 while in Tokyo.

    The White House has also remarked that the it's continuing to make progress on the matter of denuclearizing North Korea. Pompeo is also expected to, possibly, secure the remains of US soldiers killed during the Korean War. 

    Meanwhile, nearly three weeks after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore, the Washington rumor mill is spouting talk that the two might be meeting up again soon.

    North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test facility is shown in this DigitalGlobe satellite image in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea, May 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company
    Dismantaling of N Korea's Punggye-Ri Nuclear Test Site Completed

    The second round of talks, speculation has it, would be held in New York this September as world leaders begin to trickle into the Big Apple for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, AXIOS reported Monday, citing unnamed US officials.

    But before the bubbly can be brought out to celebrate the occasion, officials told the outlet that North Korea would have to show some serious progress toward fulfilling its denuclearization promises.

    The latest revelation comes a day after Trump remarked in an interview that it was possible the deal struck between the US and North Korea in June may not "work out."

    "I made a deal with him, I shook hands with him," Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo of his meeting with Kim. "I really believe he means it. Now, is it possible — have I been in deals, have you been in things where people didn't work out? It's possible."

    However, before completely walking back his June declaration that the North's nuclear ambitions had ended, POTUS went on to state that he was generally optimistic about the country's prospects.

    "I really believe North Korea has a tremendous future. I got along really well with Chairman Kim. We had a great chemistry," he added.

    Though some US officials are hopeful for Trump-Kim Round Two, there is still speculation by US intelligence that Kim will continue to expand his nuclear arsenal at secret sites while seeking concessions from the US, according to a recent report from NBC News.

    Trump y Kim celebran un almuerzo conjunto en el marco de la cumbre estadounidense-norcoreana.
    © AP Photo / Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd via AP
    Singapore Authorities Reveal Costs for Historic Trump-Kim Summit

    "There's no evidence that they are decreasing stockpiles or that they have stopped their production," one US official told the outlet. "There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the US."

    Days before the much-anticipated Trump-Kim meeting, North Korea destroyed a missile testing facility that is believed to be the site where the Hwasong-15 long-range missile was tested.

    White House national security adviser John Bolton told reporters that the Trump administration is "very well aware of North Korea's patterns of behavior over decades of negotiating with the United States," CBS News reported.

    "We know exactly what the risks are, of them using negotiations to drag out the length of time they have to continue their nuclear, chemical, biological weapons programs, ballistic missiles," Bolton continued. "The president would like to see these discussions move promptly to get a resolution."

    Related:

    US Still Sees N Korea as 'Extraordinary Threat' Despite Thaw Between Trump, Kim
    Trump Prolongs Sanctions on North Korea for One More Year Despite Thaw With Kim
    N Korea's Kim Praises 'Unity' With China in Wake of Meeting Trump
    US Media, Democrats, Bolton Form Unholy Alliance to Fight Trump-Kim Nuclear Deal
    Kim: 1, Trump: 0 Say Experts as Dust Settles After Singapore Summit
    Tags:
    meeting, United Nations General Assembly, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse