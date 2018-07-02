No Illegal Immigrants Transferred Yet to US Military Bases - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon is preparing to receive illegal immigrant families and unaccompanied minors at two military bases, but so far no transfers have taken place, Defense Press Operations Director Colonel Robert Manning said in a press briefing on Monday.

"No, It has not occurred yet," Manning said when asked whether any illegal immigrants had been transferred to military bases. "We are in a position right now where we are making sure that we're postured to receive them."

The Pentagon has said Fort Bliss and Goodfellow Air Force Base will be used to temporarily house immigrants in the custody of the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS).

The move comes as the Trump administration has faced criticism over its "zero-tolerance" policy in dealing with illegal immigrants, which has entailed separating children from parents who have been apprehended by the US authorities.

In an effort to stem the controversy, President Donald Trump last week signed an Executive Oder to end the separations. The order asked the Defense Department to provide facilities to house the immigrants.

The Defense Department sent a memorandum to Congress informing lawmakers that it had been asked to prepare for up to 20,000 temporary beds, the report said.

