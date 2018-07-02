No Illegal Immigrants Transferred Yet to US Military Bases - Pentagon

"No, It has not occurred yet," Manning said when asked whether any illegal immigrants had been transferred to military bases. "We are in a position right now where we are making sure that we're postured to receive them."
The Pentagon has said Fort Bliss and Goodfellow Air Force Base will be used to temporarily house immigrants in the custody of the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS).
In an effort to stem the controversy, President Donald Trump last week signed an Executive Oder to end the separations. The order asked the Defense Department to provide facilities to house the immigrants.
The Defense Department sent a memorandum to Congress informing lawmakers that it had been asked to prepare for up to 20,000 temporary beds, the report said.
