Americans Express Skepticism in US Supreme Court Rulings - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Most Americans have only some or very little confidence in US Supreme Court rulings, compared with 37 percent who have a great deal of faith in the nation’s high court, according to a poll by Gallup on Monday.

"The largest share of Americans, 42 percent express ‘some’ confidence in the Supreme Court, and 18 percent say they have ‘very little’ or ‘no’ confidence," a press release summarizing the poll said. "It shows that only 37 percent have a "great deal" of confidence."

Confidence in the high court reflects big political divisions in American society, the release said.

Forty-four percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents expressed strong support of court decisions, while just one-third of Democrats and Democratic-leaners share the same position.

The poll indicates that the Supreme Court's confidence rating is below its historical average of 44 percent for the 14th consecutive year.

The same poll showed that 37 percent of Americans have a "great deal" of confidence in President Donald Trump, while 44 percent do not trust the US president or trust him "very little."

Historically, most Americans — 56 percent — expressed confidence in Supreme Court decisions.

The poll was conducted June 1-13 with a random sample of 1,520 adults from all US states and District of Columbia.