Al-Qaeda Sympathizer Planned Terror Attack in Ohio on Independence Day

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly trying to help a foreign terrorist organization plan an attack in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 4, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division said in a press release on Monday.

"There will be a press conference held at the FBI office, Cleveland Division … to announce the arrest of an individual being charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization for planning an attack on July 4th in downtown Cleveland," the release said.

The Washington Post reported that the suspect is a 48-year-old man, who the authorities arrested on Sunday.

Spokesperson Mike Tobin from the US Attorney's Office in Cleveland said the man met with someone he had believed to be a member of the al-Qaeda* terrorist group to further his plot for a July 4 attack, but who was actually a person working for the FBI.

* al-Qaeda — terrorist group outlawed in Russia