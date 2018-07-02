Register
2 July 2018
    Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks about the current situation in the Korean penisula and northeast Asia at a forum in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017

    Twitter Pans Albright After She Calls Trump ‘Most Undemocratic' US President

    US
    The statement comes amid increasing furor over Donald Trump's crackdown on immigrants. The White House's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy has faced a public backlash which resulted in demonstrations in the US capital last week.

    Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has described Donald Trump as "the most undemocratic president in modern American history."

    Albright made the comments in Sunday's interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr.

    "By the way, it's not easy as a former diplomat to be in a foreign country and criticize one's own president. But I am concerned," she said.

    When asked if she thought POTUS is a "fascist," Albright said she didn't go that far, because that would mean that the president uses violence to achieve what he wants.

    However, she expressed concerns over what she called Donald Trump's "attitude towards freedom of speech, and the role of the media and his disregard for institutions."

    Albright's remarks prompted mixed reactions in the internet.

    Some netizens seem to share the former secretary's opinion.

    Others, however, sided with Donald Trump, claiming it was his predecessors that were "anti-American" and her that was "the most dangerous secretary of state ever".

    Born in Prague in 1937, Albright fled Czechoslovakia together with her family as the Nazis invaded the country immediately prior to the beginning of World War II. She served as US ambassador to the United Nations in 1993-1997 and became America's first female secretary of state under President Clinton in 1997-2001.

    Madeleine Albright has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump throughout his presidency. Her latest critical remark came last month, as she slammed Trump's immigration policy and the rhetoric he used to refer to immigrants, claiming that "what's happening in Washington and on our border is sad, wrong, and un-American."

    The United States has recently been rocked by a row over the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which included the separation of immigrant parents from their children at the US border. Reports about family separations sparked a public outrage which morphed into rallies against US immigration policies in Washington, DC last week. Several hundred protesters were arrested by the police during the demonstration.

