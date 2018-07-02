Twitter Pans Albright After She Calls Trump ‘Most Undemocratic' US President

The statement comes amid increasing furor over Donald Trump's crackdown on immigrants. The White House's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy has faced a public backlash which resulted in demonstrations in the US capital last week.

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has described Donald Trump as "the most undemocratic president in modern American history."

Albright made the comments in Sunday's interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr.

"By the way, it's not easy as a former diplomat to be in a foreign country and criticize one's own president. But I am concerned," she said.

When asked if she thought POTUS is a "fascist," Albright said she didn't go that far, because that would mean that the president uses violence to achieve what he wants.

However, she expressed concerns over what she called Donald Trump's "attitude towards freedom of speech, and the role of the media and his disregard for institutions."

Albright's remarks prompted mixed reactions in the internet.

Some netizens seem to share the former secretary's opinion.

Spot on. So true. He doesn’t care about that or our Constitution at all. Just inciting his base and dividing us. It’s getting dismally bad. — Tamandra and Justice (@HeartDog) 2 июля 2018 г.

I’m not a fan of Republicans and I’d be willing to let this dictator traitor go by because he ran under their name go. BUT since they won’t stand up to him they are now him. History and I will not forget. — Linda Resists. (@micdropout) 2 июля 2018 г.

Grown up on Hitler's books & speeches. I had been analyzing his actions for the last 5 years. — Irma Nagy Versteegh (@amriana) 1 июля 2018 г. That is a really nice diplomatic way to put it. When YOU gets permits to white supremacist to have a pro Trump parade we have a big problem!!! His ACTIONS indicate that he is a fascist. .@realDonaldTrump may not be a Fascist. But he is certainly guilty of massive cultural appropriation from Fascists. — Jay Baltz (@jaybaltz) 1 июля 2018 г.

Others, however, sided with Donald Trump, claiming it was his predecessors that were "anti-American" and her that was "the most dangerous secretary of state ever".

She is biased and her opinion is biased — Wendy Kress (@WendyKress10) 2 июля 2018 г.

Sayth the hag who cannot mention a single US achievement while she was Secretary of State! Albanian diplomats thought she was a "cleaning woman" when she arrived at their meeting. They told her to empty the wastebaskets and leave! — Alan R. McCartney (@Fasteagle101) 2 июля 2018 г.

AND YOU WERE THE MOST DANGEROUS SECRETARY OF STATE THIS COUNTRY EVER HAD! — Richard I. Ellis (@hamone) 1 июля 2018 г.

She is to blind to look at trumps predecessor as well as the president she worked for! Both un democratic, crooked and in the case of trumps predecessor, anti American! Go home lady, and shut up your lies! — Phillip Gleason (@phillipg49) 1 июля 2018 г.

Quick. Name a single one of her accomplishments without google. — chairman mow (@Chairmnoomowmow) 1 июля 2018 г.

Born in Prague in 1937, Albright fled Czechoslovakia together with her family as the Nazis invaded the country immediately prior to the beginning of World War II. She served as US ambassador to the United Nations in 1993-1997 and became America's first female secretary of state under President Clinton in 1997-2001.

Madeleine Albright has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump throughout his presidency. Her latest critical remark came last month, as she slammed Trump's immigration policy and the rhetoric he used to refer to immigrants, claiming that "what's happening in Washington and on our border is sad, wrong, and un-American."

The United States has recently been rocked by a row over the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which included the separation of immigrant parents from their children at the US border. Reports about family separations sparked a public outrage which morphed into rallies against US immigration policies in Washington, DC last week. Several hundred protesters were arrested by the police during the demonstration.