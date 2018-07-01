Bikers for Trump: POTUS Claims Harley Davidson Buyers Voted Him Into Oval Office

During an interview on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures, Donald Trump said that every person who bought a Harley Davidson bike voted for him during the 2016 presidential election.
"I guarantee you everybody that ever bought a Harley-Davidson voted for Trump. I don’t know if you know that. I would have to — they call them bikers for Trump. There’s hundreds," the US president said, as quoted by The Hill.
In a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer announced that it was being forced to relocate its production due to Brussels' stiff tariffs targeting the company.
US Motorcycle Maker Mulls Joining Harley-Davidson to Move Output Overseas
The tariffs, which had come into force on June 22, increased from 6 percent to 31 percent, resulting in a $2,200 increase in the average price per bike.
Harley Davidson also declared its intent to launch a motorcycle manufacturing plant in Thailand in order to boost sales in Asian markets, even though Trump already expressed his dissatisfaction with the move.
