Bikers for Trump: POTUS Claims Harley Davidson Buyers Voted Him Into Oval Office

As the legendary American motorcycle manufacturer prepares to move a part of its manufacturing capacities overseas, US President Donald Trump claims that the company’s consumer base voted for him over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

During an interview on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures, Donald Trump said that every person who bought a Harley Davidson bike voted for him during the 2016 presidential election.

"I guarantee you everybody that ever bought a Harley-Davidson voted for Trump. I don’t know if you know that. I would have to — they call them bikers for Trump. There’s hundreds," the US president said, as quoted by The Hill.

The president’s statement comes as Harley Davidson seeks to shift some of its motorcycle production to Europe in a bid to mitigate the consequences of a tariff war between the United States and the European Union.

In a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer announced that it was being forced to relocate its production due to Brussels' stiff tariffs targeting the company.

The tariffs, which had come into force on June 22, increased from 6 percent to 31 percent, resulting in a $2,200 increase in the average price per bike.

Harley Davidson also declared its intent to launch a motorcycle manufacturing plant in Thailand in order to boost sales in Asian markets, even though Trump already expressed his dissatisfaction with the move.