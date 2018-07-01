Register
22:22 GMT +301 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    US soldier honored with a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle

    Bikers for Trump: POTUS Claims Harley Davidson Buyers Voted Him Into Oval Office

    © AP Photo / Alan Hess for Harley Davidson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    As the legendary American motorcycle manufacturer prepares to move a part of its manufacturing capacities overseas, US President Donald Trump claims that the company’s consumer base voted for him over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

    During an interview on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures, Donald Trump said that every person who bought a Harley Davidson bike voted for him during the 2016 presidential election.

    "I guarantee you everybody that ever bought a Harley-Davidson voted for Trump. I don’t know if you know that. I would have to — they call them bikers for Trump. There’s hundreds," the US president said, as quoted by The Hill.

    Run Harley, Run
    © Sputnik /
    Run, Harley, Run
    The president’s statement comes as Harley Davidson seeks to shift some of its motorcycle production to Europe in a bid to mitigate the consequences of a tariff war between the United States and the European Union.

    In a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer announced that it was being forced to relocate its production due to Brussels' stiff tariffs targeting the company.

    READ MORE: US Motorcycle Maker Mulls Joining Harley-Davidson to Move Output Overseas

    The tariffs, which had come into force on June 22, increased from 6 percent to 31 percent, resulting in a $2,200 increase in the average price per bike.

    Harley Davidson also declared its intent to launch a motorcycle manufacturing plant in Thailand in order to boost sales in Asian markets, even though Trump already expressed his dissatisfaction with the move.

    Related:

    Harley-Davidson to Open Plant in Thailand Despite Trump's Objections - Reports
    Harley Shifting Production to Europe Was 'an Obvious Choice' - Analyst
    Harley-Davidson Move Shows US Facing 'Consequences' of Tariffs – EU
    Tags:
    customers, voting, manufacturing, motorcycle, Harley-Davidson, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse