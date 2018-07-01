Register
10:25 GMT +301 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man takes photos of the Harley Davidson Screamin' Eagle motorbike at the EICMA exhibition motorcycling fair in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017

    US Motorcycle Maker Mulls Joining Harley-Davidson to Move Output Overseas

    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    Polaris' announcement comes amid growing concerns over the stiff retaliatory tariffs the EU has imposed on some US imports, including motorbikes. The US-European trade spat has already prompted Harley-Davidson to move some of its production out of the country.

    Polaris, a Minnesota-based motorcycle company, said on Friday that it was pondering moving production of its Indian brand of motorcycles out of the United States.

    Jess Rogers, the spokesperson for Polaris, told the Associated Press that "nothing is definitive." According to her, the company, which employs some 650 people in Spirit Lake, Iowa is "looking at a range of mitigation plans," including moving some of its output to Poland.

    Harley-Davidson
    CC0
    Harley Shifting Production to Europe Was 'an Obvious Choice' - Analyst

    The statement comes just days after Harley-Davidson, the only major US-based motorcycle manufacturer, announced that it would shift the production of some of its bikes overseas to mitigate the effects of Europe's new tariffs on motorcycle imports.

    Harley's move was attacked by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that the company was using Europe's new taxes as "an excuse" to justify changes in manufacturing it had already planned.

    READ MORE: Trump Says 'Surprised' by Harley-Davidson's Plan to Move Manufacturing to Europe

    The EU announced that it would hit a range of US imports, including motorbikes, jeans, and bourbon, with tariffs starting in July after the White House announced new duties on metal imports.

    The ongoing trade row between the United States and its long-standing trans-Atlantic partners was triggered by Washington's decision to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, citing "national security concerns."

    Indian was an iconic motorcycle brand in the early 20th century; in 2011 Polaris purchased the brand, making it the second most prominent US motorcycle producer, albeit with a US market share of less than 6 percent. Harley Davidson, according to Forbes, had a US market share of 53.1 percent as of Q3 2017.

    Related:

    Harley-Davidson to Open Plant in Thailand Despite Trump's Objections - Reports
    Harley Shifting Production to Europe Was 'an Obvious Choice' - Analyst
    Harley-Davidson Move Shows US Facing 'Consequences' of Tariffs – EU
    Tags:
    trade dispute, import tariffs, imports, Harley-Davidson, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse