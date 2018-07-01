'Shoot Straight': Black US Congresswoman Responds to Death Threats

Maxine Waters, a member of the US House of Representatives, has repeatedly received hostile threats over her appeals for protestors to oppose the Trump administration's immigration policy.

Addressing a rally in Los Angeles, US lawmaker Maxine Waters said that she knew there were those talking about forcing her out of Congress, shooting and hanging her.

"All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there's nothing like a wounded animal," she stressed.

The Congresswoman's response came after a "very serious death threat" prompted her to cancel some events in Texas and Alabama this week. She issued a statement that the threats intensified after US President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet that the Democrat intended to encourage people to harm his supporters.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The lawmaker, in response, stated that she believed in "peaceful protest," calling Trump's accusations "false."

Waters has been slamming Washington's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has led to the separation of migrant children from their families.

"If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," Waters said at a speaking event in Los Angeles on June 21.

Trump encountered a barrage of criticism after images of immigrant detainment facilities elicited comparisons to concentration and internment camps, and signed an executive order stipulating that families crossing into the United States illegally would no longer be separated.