Canadian Restaurant Given One Star After It Refuses to Serve Trump Supporter

There have been at least two hard-hitting politically motivated "kick-outs" of that kind recently.

Reviewers rushed to post their negative comments on the Yelp page of a Canadian eatery after a manager was sacked for pushing out a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, according to The Hill.

The one-star reviews, interestingly, were hailing from both camps, with some denouncing the restaurant for kicking out a "Trumpeter," while others slammed the place for firing the manager.

"Management here practices discrimination and bigotry," wrote one reviewer, adding that they are poised to cancel a "bachelorette party of 50" after learning of "this despicable behavior."

"The cowardice [sic] decision to err on the wrong side of the fence to avoid negative publicity in a catch 22 position has definitely revealed the selfishness of the organization not to stand with their employees," wrote another reviewer, while others went still further inviting to avoid dropping in to eat there.

"Boycott this place. This restaurant supports intolerance and discriminates against every minority group by not standing behind their manager's decision. You lost all of my business," one person commented.

The manager, who had worked at the restaurant for 18 months, told the customer that the restaurant would not serve him as long as he wore the MAGA hat, a symbol of President Trump’s presidential campaign.

It is not the first time such an incident has come into the spotlight: less than a week earlier, The Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.