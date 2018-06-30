'Fake News' Media Montages Trump Calling Press 'Enemy' After He Praises Journos

CNN has spotted and played on what they perceive to be a discrepancy in the president’s words.

The media outlet showed a montage video of President Donald Trump denouncing the media, thereby responding to the president’s speech in condemnation of the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland, which claimed the lives of five on Thursday.

Commenting on the deadly shooting during a tax law anniversary event the following day, Trump stressed that the attack “had shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief.” He went on to say that journalists, “like all Americans,” should be liberated from the fear of “being violently attacked while doing their job.”

CNN’s John Berman quickly picked up on the president’s sharp phrase, stating that he himself finds it easy “to verbally attack journalists.”

​The network then aired footage of Trump speaking at a rally earlier this week, when he branded the press “the enemy of the people.” Berman pointed to an obvious inconsistency with some Trump’s earlier remarks, where the president said that he has “a lot of respect for press.”

To prove the point, CNN, which, along with other mainstream media, Trump has more than once labelled “fake news,” aired a montage of short clips from past rallies and other events, in which Trump expressed his criticism of the press.

