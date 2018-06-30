Register
21:46 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang

    'Can’t Be True': Dem Senator Mocks Trump Over Report on DPRK Boosting Nukes

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Senator Chris Murphy has mocked US President Donald Trump’s claims that North Korea is no longer a nuclear threat amid reports, citing the CIA, that the country is actually boosting its nuclear production.

    In a response to an NBC report which said that US intelligence believes North Korea has been producing more nuclear fuel at undisclosed facilities in recent months despite its pledge to scrap nukes, Murphy tweeted:

    "This can’t be true!!!” adding that US President Donald Trump had reassured his compatriots that Pyongyang no longer posed a nuclear threat and said "he took care of it.”

    ​The senator, who is an open critic of Trump, was saying this in reference to comments that Trump made after he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    "Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," Trump tweeted shortly after meeting with the North Korean leader.

    The report comes amid a general thaw between the DPRK and the United States, which culminated in a historic meeting between their respective leaders in Singapore earlier this month.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look at each others before signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    'Tremendous Potential': Trump Says Peace Initiative with DPRK Already Paying Off
    In addition to this, the US halted "provocative" military drills with South Korea, which had repeatedly been slammed by the North Korean leadership.

    However, the US Central Intelligence Agency, which has reportedly increased spying efforts in North Korea, claims that production of weapons-grade enriched uranium has been increasing.

    Moreover, skeptics of the meeting noted that Trump signed an agreement that provided concessions without receiving a solid commitment to a timeline and method for irreversible denuclearization from the DPRK.

    They also pointed out that North Korea has made similar agreements in the past, only to later change their conduct.

    Currently, North Korea has only one declared enrichment facility at Yongbyon, according to NBC, but sources told the broadcaster that there seemed to be more than one unreported site.

    Related:

    Pompeo Says US Won't Lift Sanctions on DPRK Before Complete Denuclearization
    Kim-Trump Summit Achievements: US, DPRK Commit to Denuclearization of Peninsula
    Who Will Pay for Kim Jong-un’s Hotel Room During US-DPRK Summit?
    DPRK 'Won't Give Up Nukes Given Libyan, Iranian Experiences' – Fmr US Diplomat
    Tags:
    mocking, tweets, senator, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse