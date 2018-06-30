Register
19:02 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cows stand in a barn while being milked at a dairy farm in South Mountain, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2018

    Quebec Premier Calls for Canada to Reconsider Milk Prices to Settle Row With US

    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    US
    Get short URL
    205

    Trump slammed Canadian tariffs on dairy as he departed the latest G7 summit, claiming that US farmers had been effectively banned from its northern neighbor’s market.

    Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard expressed in an interview with Bloomberg that Canada must seek ways to settle the trade dispute with the US, as it's harmful for both countries' economies. He suggested that legislation regulating the price of so-called "class 7" milk, ultra-filtered milk used for increasing protein in cheeses and yogurts.

    According to Couillard, during his consultations with US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in Washington, it became clear that the US is mostly interested in that particular legislation rather than a broader reform of Canada's massive dairy supply management system.

    READ MORE: Canada's Dairy Market, not Trump or Mexico Hinders NAFTA — Top US Trade Official

    The supply management system in Canada controls the output of dairy production via quotas and import tariffs so that supply and demand remains balanced. At the same time, the pricing of class 7 milk is regulated by a separate law and can thus more easily be altered.

    US President Donald Trump has previously complained about Canadian tariffs on dairy products from the US, claiming that the 270% import taxes effectively ban American farmers from the Canadian market. He demanded that Ottawa change its "unfair" tariffs.

    READ MORE: Deregulation: Understanding the Trump G7 Canadian Dairy Remarks

    The US has imposed 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminum coming from Canada and other countries, demanding that they abolish "unfair" tariffs on US goods, claiming that imports of the two metals constitute a national security risk.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blasted the claims, saying that it is insulting to suggest that Canada could be a threat to US national security. Canada announced on June 29 retaliatory tariffs on US goods, ranging from 10% to 25%, in response to those imposed by the US.

    Related:

    'No Other Choice': Canada Imposes Response Tariffs on US Goods Amid Trade Row
    Canada's Dairy Market, not Trump or Mexico Hinders NAFTA - Top US Trade Official
    "Carmageddon!" Canadian Businesses Warn Government of Consequences of US Tariffs
    US Border Agents Detain Jogger for 2 Weeks for Crossing Canada Border
    Canadian Company Forges Ahead With US Lithium Mine in Former Supervolcano
    Canada Reportedly Uses US-Compiled Terrorist Database at Its Border
    Scotiabank Has Gloomy Outlook for Canada, Mexico Amid Growing US Protectionism
    Tags:
    trade war, dairy products, tariffs, Philippe Couillard, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse