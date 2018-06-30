Protest Against Trump's Immigration Policies Held in Washington, DC (VIDEO)

This has been the second protest held in the US capital this week, with hundreds being detained after the previous DC rally held on June 28.

A protest against US President Donald Trump's immigration policies is held in Washington, DC. This has been the second protest in the US capital this week, with over 500 people being detained after the June 28 rally.

The US administration has been under fire over the separation of more than 2,000 children from parents, who were detained when illegally crossing the US border. The children were shipped to orphanage-like shelters throughout the United States before the policy was halted amid a public outcry.

In the wake of public criticism, earlier in June, Trump signed a decree which put an end to the policy of separating migrant families who crossed the US border illegally following a wave of criticism over the practice.

However, later, he has reiterated his position on the issue and called for "immediate" deportations for illegal migrants "with no Judges or Court Cases."