Register
02:58 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin und sein US-Amtskollege Donald Trump (Archiv)

    Trump Reveals Topics He Plans to Discuss With Putin During Meeting

    © Sputnik / Michail Klimentjew
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he will discuss during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Moscow's alleged interference in US elections.

    "Ukraine, Syria, elections… we don’t want anyone tampering with elections," Trump said as quoted by the pool on Friday when asked about his agenda with Putin.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day if Trump raises the issue of Russia's alleged meddling in the US election at talks in Helsinki, Putin will be ready to once again deny it.

    The US intelligence community concluded in January 2017 that Russia attempted to influence the November 8 elections and help then-candidate Trump to win against his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

    Moscow called the allegations absurd and said Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other states. Kremlin officials also said the allegations are an attempt by US politicians to distract from domestic problems and an effort by the US media to demonize Russia.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Reveals Details of Putin-Trump Meeting in Helsinki

    Trump also suggested that scrapping sanctions on Russia depended on its actions, including in Syria. Asked about potentially lifting sanctions on Russia, Trump told reporters, "We'll see what Russia does. We're going to be talking to Russia about a lot of things. We're going to be talking to them about Syria."

    Also, asked if he would recognize Crimea, which rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014 after referendum, as Russia, Trump told reporters "we're going to have to see." He also said not to forget that President Barack Obama "gave up" Crimea.

    A girl with Russian national flags painted on her cheeks takes part in celebrations marking the one-year anniversary of Crimea voting to leave Ukraine, in central Simferopol March 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    From 'Obama Did It' to 'Part of Russia': Evolution of Trump's Position on Crimea
    The Russian-majority region voted by a landslide in 2014 to secede from Ukraine after a coup in the Eastern European country brought nationalists to power. Kiev's Western allies refused to recognize the outcome and imposed sanctions on Russia and separately on Crimea. During his 2016 election campaign Trump hinted at a possibility of recognizing Crimea as part of Russia but has since backtracked.

    Trump is scheduled to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland.

    Related:

    US Not Expecting Specific Results From Planned Putin-Trump Summit - Bolton
    Political Analyst Explains What to Expect From Forthcoming Putin-Trump Meeting
    Kremlin Reveals Details of Putin-Trump Meeting in Helsinki
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Crimea, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse