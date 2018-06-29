Trump on Maryland Newspaper Shooting: Press Should Be Secured, Free of Fear

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump said on Friday after the recent shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland that journalists should be able to work in peace without fear of being attacked.

"Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job," Trump said during an event at the White House.

The president expressed condolences for the families of the victims and called the shooting "a horrible event." He pledged that the Trump administration would not rest until it is able to stop the violence in the United States and to protect innocent civilians.

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire in the Capital Gazette building, killing five people and wounding several others. The suspect was apprehended by the police and charged with five counts of first-degree murder.