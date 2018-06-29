Register
22:32 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bribe

    US House IT Aide Solicited Bribe for Contract With Dem Congresswoman – Reports

    CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Imran Awan, of Pakistani origin, had been working as an IT contractor in the US Congress since 2000 and is reportedly responsible for a security breach on computers belonging to the Democrats, as well as rampant cronyism, bank fraud and falsifying invoices. Despite possible data leaks, the Democrats didn't press charges against the contractor.

    An anonymous IT vendor working with Congress has revealed in an interview with The Daily Caller (TDC) that Democratic IT aide Imran Awan had allegedly helped him obtain a contract with the office of then-Congresswoman Gwen Graham by means of a cash bribe.

    "Imran said, 'There is this new member from Florida named Graham, let's make a deal and I'll get you into this office,'" the IT vendor reportedly said.

    The TDC's source also noted that Awan must have held considerable sway over members of Congress, as they "did his exact bidding by 8 a.m.," whenever he requested. The IT vendor also suggested that congressmen were very loyal to the Democratic IT aide and would never change him for anyone else, even if they were offered a better price.

    "I'd say I'd do [services] for a quarter of [what Congressmen were paying Imran] and they'd say no," the source said.

    According to the media outlet, the Department of Justice is aware of information that the anonymous IT vendor possesses, but the vendor said that no one had contacted him for an interview or testimony.

    Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham took office in 2015 and left in 2017. She is currently running for the office of Florida governor and her communications director, Matt Harringer, declined to comment on whether the letter with the job offer for the anonymous IT vendor was authentic or forged by Awan.

    READ MORE: Democratic House Staffer Awan Arrested at DC Airport, Charged with Major Fraud

    Official payroll records indicate that Gwen Graham had indeed hired Imran Awan for only $93, but they also reveal that she hired his brother, then 21-year-old Jamal Awan, paying him $20,000 a year, according to TDC.

    Imran Awan was arrested in July 2017 for bank fraud as he attempted to leave the US, but he is also suspected of having been involved in a cyber-security breach of servers belonging to the Democratic Caucus. The data-leak from the breach preceded WikiLeaks' scandalizing publication of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee's servers in 2016, which allegedly impacted the presidential election's outcome.

    READ MORE: Who Are the Awan Brothers And Why Do They Matter?

    After Imran Awan had worked for several years as an IT contractor in Congress, several of his relatives and friends were also hired with the highest possible salaries by numerous Democrats in Congress, including his wife and brother. One of them was later suspected of stealing $120,000 worth of equipment from Democratic Congresswoman Yvette Clarke's office. The Committee on House Administration also suspected Awan and his relatives of forging the invoices for tech equipment in order to avoid filing them with the legitimate authorities so that they could later steal it.

    Related:

    Who Are the Awan Brothers And Why Do They Matter?
    Democratic House Staffer Awan Arrested at DC Airport, Charged with Major Fraud
    Russian National Nikulin Says FBI Urged to Lie About Hacking Democrats' Servers
    Roger Stone to Use DNC Lawsuit to Examine DNC Servers, Solve ‘Hacking’ Mystery
    Snowden: DNC Servers Could've Been Targeted by Several Hacker Groups
    FBI Requested Access to DNC Servers, But Has Been Repeatedly Denied - Comey
    What? FBI Says DNC Wouldn’t Allow Them to Investigate Servers
    US DNC’s Negligence Allowed Hacking Into Party’s Servers – Trump
    Tags:
    bribery, US Congress, Imran Awan, Gwen Graham, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse