Ex-Trump Aide Papadopoulos Sentencing Set for September 7

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos will be sentenced on September 7 for lying to officials in connection to US Special Counselor Robert Mueller’s probe, a court document revealed.

"Minute Order as to George Papadopoulos… it is hereby ordered that sentencing is set for September 7, 20018," the document said on Thursday.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on October 5 to making false statements to the FBI about contacting Russians while working on Trump's campaign.

Previous year Trump referred to George Papadopoulos as a "liar," while addressing indictments against his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business partner.