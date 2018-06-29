Ex-Trump Aide Papadopoulos Sentencing Set for September 7

"Minute Order as to George Papadopoulos… it is hereby ordered that sentencing is set for September 7, 20018," the document said on Thursday.
Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on October 5 to making false statements to the FBI about contacting Russians while working on Trump's campaign.
READ MORE: 'Wrong' George Papadopoulos Mistakenly Attacked by Twitter Users
Previous year Trump referred to George Papadopoulos as a "liar," while addressing indictments against his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business partner.
