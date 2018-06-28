Which One of These Six Will Donald Trump Pick to Fill US Supreme Court Vacancy?

United States Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring next month, giving President Donald Trump the chance to nominate his second judge to the Supreme Court. Sputnik looks at who is most likely to replace him.

President Trump confirmed on Thursday, June 28, he would select his pick from a list of nominees assembled during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Brett Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh, 53, is a Yale graduate and now sits on the US Court of Appeals for the Washington DC Circuit.

​He worked for President George W. Bush in the White House before being appointed to the DC Circuit.

​He was a clerk for retiring Justice Kennedy and worked for special prosecutor Kenneth Starr in the 1990s when he was investigating President Bill Clinton's relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky.

Raymond Kethledge

Kethledge, 51, a graduate of the University of Michigan Law, sits on the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

​He was in private practice before being promoted to federal judge in 2008.

Kethledge was also a clerk for Justice Kennedy and US trade unions are concerned by a ruling he issued in a case brought by public school employees.

Diane Sykes

Sykes, 60, has served on the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals since 2003.

She was a state judge in Wisconsin who was almost elevated to the Supreme Court under George W. Bush.

​Amul Thapar

Thapar, 49, has extensive experience as a federal trial judge and has an important supporter in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who confirmed on Thursday that the Senate would like the new justice in post before the mid-term elections in November.

​In 2007 he was the first American of South Asian descent to be made a federal judge.

Joan Larsen

Larsen, 49, taught law at the University of Michigan and served on the Michigan Supreme Court, and she also clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.

​Amy Coney Barrett

She was a lecturer at the University of Notre Dame Law School before being nominated for the 7th circuit of appeals in 2017.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned her strong Roman Catholic faith, which is likely to make her strongly anti-abortion.

Pro-choice activists are concerned the Republicans are plotting to unpick Roe v Wade, the landmark US Supreme Court judgement which allows abortion.