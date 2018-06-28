Register
20:14 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    United States Supreme Court Building

    Which One of These Six Will Donald Trump Pick to Fill US Supreme Court Vacancy?

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Sunira Moses / United States Supreme Court Building
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    United States Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring next month, giving President Donald Trump the chance to nominate his second judge to the Supreme Court. Sputnik looks at who is most likely to replace him.

    President Trump confirmed on Thursday, June 28, he would select his pick from a list of nominees assembled during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Brett Kavanaugh

    Kavanaugh, 53, is a Yale graduate and now sits on the US Court of Appeals for the Washington DC Circuit.

    ​He worked for President George W. Bush in the White House before being appointed to the DC Circuit.

    ​He was a clerk for retiring Justice Kennedy and worked for special prosecutor Kenneth Starr in the 1990s when he was investigating President Bill Clinton's relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky.

    Raymond Kethledge

    Kethledge, 51, a graduate of the University of Michigan Law, sits on the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

    ​He was in private practice before being promoted to federal judge in 2008.

    Kethledge was also a clerk for Justice Kennedy and US trade unions are concerned by a ruling he issued in a case brought by public school employees.

    Diane Sykes

    Sykes, 60, has served on the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals since 2003.

    She was a state judge in Wisconsin who was almost elevated to the Supreme Court under George W. Bush.

    Amul Thapar

    Thapar, 49, has extensive experience as a federal trial judge and has an important supporter in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who confirmed on Thursday that the Senate would like the new justice in post before the mid-term elections in November.

    ​In 2007 he was the first American of South Asian descent to be made a federal judge.

    Joan Larsen

    Larsen, 49, taught law at the University of Michigan and served on the Michigan Supreme Court, and she also clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.

    Amy Coney Barrett

    She was a lecturer at the University of Notre Dame Law School before being nominated for the 7th circuit of appeals in 2017.

    Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned her strong Roman Catholic faith, which is likely to make her strongly anti-abortion.

    Pro-choice activists are concerned the Republicans are plotting to unpick Roe v Wade, the landmark US Supreme Court judgement which allows abortion.

    Related:

    Judging the Judges: Why US Supreme Court Selection is a Political Beauty Contest
    Supreme Court Declares War on Organized Labor
    Does the Supreme Court Matter? Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Wins Big in NY
    Tags:
    nominees, US Supreme Court, Anthony Kennedy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse