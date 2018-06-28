Italian Prime Minister to Meet Trump in July

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will welcome Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to the White House on July 30, his administration said.

"The two leaders will meet for a private conversation, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting," the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders will look to deepen cooperation in addressing global conflicts and promoting economic prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic, it went on to say.

"The President and Prime Minister will also recognize the historical and cultural ties between our countries, which underpin the bilateral relationship," the administration added.

According to the press release, the United States values Italy as an important ally within the NATO military alliance, a leading partner in Afghanistan and Iraq, and a nation that is key to stability in the Mediterranean region.