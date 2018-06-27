Trump to Direct Implementation of Regulations on Tech Investments - WH

Previously, the US president had claimed that Washington would be able to settle the existing trade disputes with Beijing, as he has very good relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a White House statement, Donald Trump stressed he would direct the swift implementation of the enhanced Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States’ (CFIUS) legislation and would enforce it after it becomes a law, adding that he had urged the US Congress to send him a bill as soon as possible.

Trump also noted in a statement that if Congress failed to pass strong legislation to protect "the crown jewels of American technology and intellectual property", he would develop and deploy new tools.

Previously, National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro said in an interview to CNBC that Washington has no intentions to limit Chinese investment in the US companies.

"There are no plans to impose investment restrictions on any countries that are interfering in any way with our country," Navarro claimed.

