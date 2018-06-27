WADA Informer Rodchenkov Attempted to Commit Suicide in Washington - Source

In 2016, Grigory Rodchenkov, who was a director of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory in 2015, told The New York Times that at least 15 Russian Olympic medalists were part of an alleged state-run doping program, and his testimony became a basis for the WADA independent commission's report on doping in Russian athletics.

According to a source in US law enforcement, the informant attempted to commit suicide on June 19.

"We received information about Grigory Rodchenkov's suicide attempt on June 19 in a Washington flat rented out for him by the FBI in district Columbia," the source said.

In 2016 Grigory Rodchenkov became WADA's main witness in the case against the Russian national Olympic team over doping allegations; he claimed he that had organized switching urine samples for clean ones and also committed to giving athletes a doping Duchess Cocktail. As a result, 43 Russian athletes were banned for life and the Russian team faced harsh restrictions during the Olymic Games, despite the fact, there was no evidence other than his statements.

However, later he retracted a major part of his accusations against the Russian athletes, claiming that had never distributed the Duchess Cocktail, seen an athlete taking the mixture, or "tampering with a doping sample."