Register
12:26 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Samantha Ray Mears, 19, is accused of breaking into her ex-boyfriend's house with a machete and forcing him to have intercourse with her, officials said

    Pants Off! US Woman Forces Ex to Have Sex With Her Using Machete

    © Photo : Great Falls Police Department
    US
    Get short URL
    201

    A woman from the US state of Montana is facing six charges, including aggravated burglary, assault with a weapon, unlawful restraint, partner family member assault and two counts of criminal mischief, according to Great Falls city police.

    Samantha Ray Mears, 19, broke into her ex-boyfriend's house with a machete, waited for him to come home and then ordered him to take off his clothes and forced him to have sex with her, police said.

    The man stated he complied out of fear. He also provided to investigators multiple pictures of Samatha Mears sitting naked on the bed with the machete in hand after intercourse.

    READ MORE: UK Model Confesses She Was Ready to Sleep With Abductor to Stay Alive

    Eventually, Mears reportedly ripped off a piece of furnishing from the wall and purposely urinated on the victim's bed.

    At some point, the man overheard his sister come home and he texted her to leave the house. He later called 9-1-1 but pretended to talk to "Doug," so Mears wouldn't know he was calling for help, police reported. The alleged victim and his sister fled the home, just as police arrived.

    Samantha has claimed that she was kidnapped by her ex and that he had given her the machete to protect herself.

    A man wielding a sword chasing another man down a road in Glasgow
    © Photo: funsize al / twitter
    WATCH Machete-Wielding Thug Chases Man Down Street in Scotland
    Great Falls police noted Mears seemed to be suffering from some sort of mental illness, without going into further detail.

    Two days prior to this incident, Mears was released on recognizance after being accused of Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, the victim in that case also was the same man, according to KFBB.

    Court documents indicate the pair has been in a relationship for approximately seven years.

    Related:

    WATCH Machete-Wielding Thug Chases Man Down Street in Scotland
    WATCH Gang Fight Involving Machete Breaks Out in Birmingham City, UK
    Shocking Statistic: Crime Involving a Machete Occurs Every 90 Minutes in the UK
    Bon Appétit: Man 'Scalped' With Machete, Sword in Paris Restaurant
    Tags:
    felony, machete, threat, Montana, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bosch Moskau Klassik Vintage Car Rally
    Vintage Cars From All Over the World Drive Through Moscow
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse