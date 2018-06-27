Police Swarm JetBlue Plane at JFK as Radio Flaw Causes "Security Crisis" (VIDEO)

Pilots on JetBLue flight 1623 en route to Los Angeles stopped responding to air traffic control ahead of takeoff from a major NYC airport, triggering security concerns.

Police officers and FBI agents surrounded and boarded the plane that was scheduled to depart the JFK at 7:30 pm ET. The plane's passengers rushed to Twitter to report that “heavily armed” law enforcement officers were on the plane amid some kind of accident.

The pics uploaded on social media platforms show a heavy law enforcement presence on a tarmac, as well as people sitting in the cabin with their arms raised.

The FAA later explained in a statement that the aircraft had experienced a “radio equipment problem.”

“JetBlue 1623, an Airbus A320, experienced a radio equipment problem while taxiing for departure at John F. Kennedy International Airport tonight at 8 p.m. The crew requested to return to the ramp. The FAA will investigate.”