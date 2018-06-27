Register
03:54 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Minister of Energy Alexander Novak

    Novak Says Discussed Future US-Russia Energy Cooperation With Perry

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters he discussed US-Russia energy cooperation, including the work of American companies in Russia, with his US counterpart Rick Perry on Tuesday.

    "We have discussed bilateral energy cooperation, current state of collaboration and future perspectives, presence of US companies on the Russian market, including such companies as ExxonMobil, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Honeywell, among others, " Novak said after a bilateral meeting in Washington, DC.

    A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at an oil field owned by Russian state-owned oil producer Bashneft near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia. File photo.
    © REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    Why Russia, OPEC May Have Just Drowned US Shale Oil Ambitions
    Novakalso said that Rick Perry may visit Moscow this October to take part in the Russian Energy Week. "I have invited him [Perry] to the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, which will be held from October 3 to October 8," Novak said on Tuesday. "Our colleague [Perry] may visit our energy forum."

    Novak also told reporters that he discussed the Nord Stream 2 project during a meeting with his US counterpart. "Of course, we have discussed the Nord Stream 2 [project]," Novak said.

    He also noted that he discussed issues related to US sanctions on Moscow with US Energy Secretary Treasury Secretary during bilateral meetings in Washington.

    READ MORE: EU to Retaliate if US Slaps Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 – Reports

    "We discussed… the work of the US companies on the Russian market, like Exxon Mobil and Halliburton, and the impact of sanctions on the work of these firms," Novak said on Tuesday on the sidelines of World Gas Conference.

    Related:

    Russian Embassy in US: Pompeo Promotes 'Uncompetitive' US Gas Exports
    Russian Gas 'Will Remain Cheaper in the Long Run' Than US' LNG - German Media
    Attempt to Hinder Russia-EU Gas Trade 'Part of Broader US Strategy' – Analyst
    Tags:
    gas, Nord Stream 2, Rick Perry, Alexander Novak, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bosch Moskau Klassik Vintage Car Rally
    Vintage Cars From All Over the World Drive Through Moscow
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse