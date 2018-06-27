Novak Says Discussed Future US-Russia Energy Cooperation With Perry

"We have discussed bilateral energy cooperation, current state of collaboration and future perspectives, presence of US companies on the Russian market, including such companies as ExxonMobil, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Honeywell, among others, " Novak said after a bilateral meeting in Washington, DC.
Novak also told reporters that he discussed the Nord Stream 2 project during a meeting with his US counterpart. "Of course, we have discussed the Nord Stream 2 [project]," Novak said.
He also noted that he discussed issues related to US sanctions on Moscow with US Energy Secretary Treasury Secretary during bilateral meetings in Washington.
"We discussed… the work of the US companies on the Russian market, like Exxon Mobil and Halliburton, and the impact of sanctions on the work of these firms," Novak said on Tuesday on the sidelines of World Gas Conference.
