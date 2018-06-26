Register
21:04 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016

    Refugees ‘Choosing Life Over Death’ in Bid to Enter US - Civil Rights Leader

    © AFP 2018 / Guillermo Arias
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    EL PASO, TEXAS (Sputnik) - The United States must meet the needs of refugees at the US-Mexico border who are trying to choose life over the likely death that awaits them back home, iconic Latina civil rights leader Dolores Huerta told Sputnik.

    "We have to follow the [US] refugee laws… The refugees are escaping death, escaping terror. They are choosing life over death," Huerta said. "They’re choosing that life here in the United States of America and we got to respond to that. We got to welcome them. We got to take care of them."

    US President Donald Trump came under fire over the weekend for saying that anyone who enters the United States illegally should be immediately deported without due process.

    READ MORE: US Plans to House Migrants at Military Bases Amid Trump Crackdown

    Migrants stand near a city sign along a road near the makeshift camp called The New Jungle in Calais, France, August 19, 2015
    © REUTERS / Regis Duvignau
    European Commissioner Moscovici Backs Sanctions on EU States Denying Asylum to Migrants
    Huerta said she believes that recent demonstrations against Trump’s immigration policy have been having an impact. The US public, the civil rights leader added, must send a message to Trump that he is not above the law. The United States must return to being a nation with compassion, Huerta said.

    As a country built by immigrants, the United States must not turn away refugees who face death and terror from whence they fled, she added.

    Last week, Trump signed an executive order to halt the separation of families apprehended at the border after images of kids in cages went viral. A couple thousand immigrant children are still separated from their parents, according to the US Health and Human Services agency, as a result of the administration’s "zero-tolerance" immigration policy.

    READ MORE: Trump Demands Immediate Deportations, Warns of 'Invasion' by Illegal Migrants

    Huerta, an iconic Mexican-American activist, rose to fame as a civil rights leader in the 1960s by fighting to improve social and economic conditions for farm workers. She has also been a strong advocate for immigrant and women’s rights. In 2012, Huerta received the US Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, from then-President Barack Obama.

    Related:

    Italy's Salvini: 'Let Libyan Authorities Do Their Work' for Migrants
    DHS: US Authorities Return Over 500 Migrant Children to Parents
    What Separates us is 6 Feet of Dirt: Mom Whose Son Was Killed by Illegal Migrant
    Macron Threatens Sanctions Against EU States That Turn Migrants Away
    Tags:
    life, death, refugees, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Run Harley, Run
    Run, Harley, Run
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse