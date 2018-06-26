Register
    Canada’s PM Trudeau Under Fire for Taking Too Many Days Off

    Justin Trudeau’s key political opponents, the Canadian Conservative Party, slammed him for taking so called “personal” days too often and without necessity. Their critical tweet, which was later deleted, came soon after uproar over his $1.5Mln Trip and triggered another storm on Twitter.

    Canada’s Conservative party blasted Prime Minister Trudeau, who leads the Liberal Party, on Twitter for taking advantage of his office’s itinerary.

    They suggested that he takes “personal” days too often, due to his official schedule. The message on the Conservatives’ official account, now deleted, reportedly took aim at Trudeau’s day-off following his latest trip to Quebec, where he attended the local Fete Nationale celebration.

    READ MORE: Canadian Prime Minister Gets Angry Reception During Quebec Visit

    ​The post provided a link to a special web page: IsJustinTrudeauOnVacation.ca, set-up to reveal the “vacations” the Prime Minister has taken since the start of his term.

    According to the Canadian newspaper Star, which drew the row into the spotlight, the Conservatives and their leader Andrew Scheer have not responded to the request for a comment.

    The media also cited the spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, suggesting the site can’t reveal anything, as Trudeau’s daily schedule and his “personal “days are regularly published on his official web-site.

    “Canadians and the media have a right to know where he is and what he’s generally doing,” Ahmad told the Star.

    This sparked heated debates on social media. Some defended the Prime Minister and lashed out at the Conservatives for the accusation, which they consider “slander.”

    ​Others lambasted him for too many breaks and taking his office “for a part-time job.”

    ​This came just days after Trudeau faced a backlash over the spending during the PM's trip to India in February of this year. According to them, Trudeau spent a little over $1.5 million on a trip, that according to conservatives in the national parliament, did nothing except worsen bilateral ties. Some slammed the "outrageous" spending, specifically scolding the Canadian PM for paying $17,044 to Vikram Vij, a chef from Vancouver to prepare a meal for a meeting in New Delhi.

