Trump Not Planning to Limit Chinese Investment in US Firms - White House Adviser

"There’s no plans to impose investment restrictions on any countries that are interfering in anyway with our country," Navarro told CNBC on Monday. "All we are doing here is trying to defend our technology when it may be threatened."
Navarro said the drop was an overreaction because of a misunderstanding about where Trump is headed.
READ MORE: US 'Appears Ready to Smash Anything to Ensure China Can't Overtake It' — Analyst
After Navarro’s remarks, the Dow recovered somewhat and closed 328.09 points on the day The S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq composite index fell 2.9 percent overall.
