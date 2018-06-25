Register
22:50 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sen. Mark Warner

    ‘Wild Stuff’: US Lawmaker Warns of Upcoming Mueller Revelations

    CC BY 2.0 / New America / Sen. Mark Warner
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told a crowd of more than 100 Democrats that they should “buckle up” for more revelations from special counsel Robert Mueller. The comments were made Friday, at Warner’s house on the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

    "If you get me one more glass of wine, I'll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know," Warner boasted at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee annual Majority Trust retreat he was hosting, apparently making light of leaking information, an issue he has hammered Republicans on. 

    Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
    © Alex Brandon
    ‘Lying Comey’ Refuses to Apologize to ‘Crooked Hillary’ Over Email Probe

    "The first thing any new member of the Intelligence Committee learns is the critical importance of protecting sources and methods," Warner said in a May 18 press release scolding Republicans for leaking information about the Mueller probe.

    "If you think you've seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It's going to be a wild couple of months," the Senator said Friday, roughly four months ahead of the midterm elections. The right-leaning beltway news staple Washington Examiner says that any Mueller revelations would fuel arguments made by the White House and their allies that the probe is politically motivated.

    It isn't clear what "wild stuff" Warner was referring to. It could be the 13 "trolls" said to be in Saint Petersburg working for the nebulous Internet Research Agency that Mueller indicted, accusing them of such acts as posting "derogatory information about a number of candidates" on social media. Little has been publicly released about the activities of Russian trolls beyond having shared memes about Jesus and promoting a coloring book featuring a muscular Bernie Sanders. 

    It could be that Warner was referring to the three Russian companies indicted alongside the trolls, including one which didn't exist during at the time Mueller alleged it was funnelling money into influence operations, according to court papers.

    Warner could have also been referring to the indictment of Michael Flynn, who admitted to lying to the FBI about his conversation in December 2016 (after Trump had won the race) with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, in which he sought to influence the ambassador to delay a vote to condemn Israeli settlements. The following day, an anonymous Israeli official told CNN that Netanyahu had contacted the Trump team to ask them to help kill the resolution.

    Meanwhile, Paul Manafort and Richard Gates could also have been the subject of Warner's "wild stuff" remark. But they've gotten in trouble not for collusion, but for financial crimes unrelated to the election. George Papadopoulos pled guilty to lying to the FBI in the probe after Mueller threatened to slap him with a bigger charge: failing to register as a foreign agent while lobbying on behalf of Israel.

    hacking
    Pixabay
    Anti-Logic: FBI Blind to DNC Servers Before Accusing Russia of Cyberattack

    More than a year since the opening of the investigation over the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with the Russian government, or as preferred in the Western press, simply "Russia," five have pled guilty and 20 have been indicted. But as journalist Aaron Maté noted in the left-leaning Nation magazine, none of them have anything to do with the core allegation that Trump and Russian officials had secretly cooperated to swing the election.

    Related:

    US Special Counsel Mueller's Approval at All-Time Low - Poll
    Mueller Team Tries to Limit Access to Russia Probe Evidence Alleging Meddling
    Only 37 Percent of Americans Believe Mueller Probe Positive for US - Poll
    Mueller's Team Probes Encrypted Phone Messages of Russiagate Witnesses - Reports
    Did Mueller Team Leak Trump Letter?
    Mueller Accuses Manafort of Attempting to Tamper With Witnesses - Reports
    Tags:
    Trump Russia, Russiagate
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok