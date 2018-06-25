US Voters Credit Trump for Being Strong Leader, But Not Trustworthy - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of US voters give President Donald Trump credit as a strong and decisive leader while at the same time deriding him as both dishonest and untrustworthy, according to a poll by the Gallup organization on Monday.

"A review of Americans' ratings of President Donald Trump across a series of personal dimensions shows that at least half consider him intelligent, strong and decisive, and able to bring about change," a press release summarizing the report stated.

"However, much smaller proportions deem him honest, likable or admirable, or say he has appointed good advisers or works well with both parties."

READ MORE: Trump's Approval Rating Hits Record High — Poll

A slim 51 percent majority gave Trump credit for being a strong and decisive leader, the poll revealed.

However, 37 percent considered Trump honest and trustworthy — noteworthy given that it is below the president’s overall job approval rating, which consistently hovers in the low 40th percentile range, the release noted.