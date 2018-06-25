US Prosecutors Cancel Stormy Daniels' Meeting in Cohen Probe Over Media Interest

The meeting was scheduled as part of the criminal investigation into the business interests of President Donald Trump's former longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' lawyer, has tweeted that federal prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former attorney have canceled the meeting with his client, which has been scheduled for Monday.

Avenatti claims the prosecutors that were expected to hold the interview "can't handle a few cameras outside their offices" and canceled the meeting due to increased media interest.

So I was just informed by the US Attys office that they are canceling the mtg tmrw scheduled with me and my client (for weeks) because the press found out about the mtg and they can’t handle a few cameras outside their offices. If they consider this a big deal, how will they… — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) 25 июня 2018 г.

ever bring any serious criminal charges against Cohen et al., let alone handle a trial, in such a high profile matter? We have bent over backwards to accommodate them. This is unheard of. We remain willing to cooperate but something isn’t right… — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) 25 июня 2018 г.

An anonymous source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the meeting planned for Monday was in anticipation of a possible grand jury appearance.

Daniels, an adult film actress whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, while he was married to his current wife, Melania.

Trump's former lawyer admitted paying the porn actress $130,000 under what she claims to be a non-disclosure agreement. Michael Cohen stated that Trump didn't know about the payment, while also not clarifying what the money was for. Now, Daniels is suing Trump and Michael Cohen, believing them to have invalidated the nondisclosure agreement.