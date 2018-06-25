Register
    Bread and butter

    US Lawmakers Join Hunger Strike Against Migration Policy

    US
    Ten US Representatives and one Senator joined the hunger strike at McAllen, one of the migrant internment centers in Texas, protesting against the “zero tolerance” migration policy.

    Ten Reps, as well as one Senator, have joined the hunger strike organized by pro-immigration activists protesting against the "zero tolerance" immigration policy introduced by US President Donald Trump.

    Organized by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, the protest began at noon Saturday and is expected to last for 24 days, with groups of protesters relieving each other every 24 hours.

    Mexicans join hands to form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Christian Torres
    Trump Demands Immediate Deportations: We Cannot Allow Illegal Migrants to 'Invade Our Country'
    Apart from the group of lawmakers, the protest has also been joined by several celebrities, including, most prominently, by Alec Baldwin, a Saturday Night Live Trump impersonator. Other celebrities to join the protest were Martin Sheen, Alfre Woodard, CCH Pounder and Levar Burton, according to a report by Fox 23.

    "We will not rest until the very last one of these children is reunited with their families," Efrén Olivares of the Texas Civil Rights Project said.

    Kerry Kennedy, who runs the RFK Human Rights center, will also fast as part of the strike, The Hill reports.

    "Today, we have a president who has a different idea of what it means to be an American," Kennedy told USA Today at McAllen.

    The zero tolerance policy involves all illegal immigrants to be intercepted and detained. As per US laws, the children of the illegal immigrants cannot be arrested, so they were put into processing facilities to be handled over to a family member or a sponsor. Earlier this week, Donald Trump signed an executive order, under which the children will be put into detention facilities along with their parents.

    Tags:
    protest, immigration, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, Texas, United States
